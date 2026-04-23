Carter Jones Injury: In QB battle despite injury

Jones (elbow) is in a three-way battle for the starting quarterback spot, Jim Krajewski of the Reno Gazette Journal reports.

Jones, who appeared in nine games last season, is battling for the starting spot alongside AJ Bianco and Luke Duncan. Jones suffered a strained UCL in practice recently though, and that injury is set to push the battle into the summer or fall. It's far too early to tell who has the best chance to start, especially with Jones' injury.