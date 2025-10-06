With both Chubba Purdy and AJ Bianco struggling, Jones, a true freshman, took over as Nevada's primary quarterback in the second half, despite throwing an interception on his first pass attempt in the second quarter. It was ultimately an encouraging performance from Jones, who'd lead the Wolf Pack on a pair of touchdown drives and cut Fresno State's lead to three, after trailing 20-3 at the half. Jones, a former three-star recruit out of Texas, could feasibly find himself under center again next week against San Diego State thanks to his late performance Saturday.