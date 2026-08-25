Carter Jones News: Will start Week 1

Jones will be Nevada's starting quarterback Sept. 5 against Western Kentucky, Nevada Sports Net reports.

In the fall, Jones was in the midst of a quarterback competition that began all the way back in the spring. In the end, Nevada's program stuck to what it knows by selecting its second-year QB from last season. 2025 saw Jones complete 110 passes for 1,019 yards and six touchdowns, so he has relatively good experience under center. The issue with Jones was his turnover rate; along with the six touchdowns, he also logged eight interceptions and did not compensate for his concessions by any other means. Ideally for Jones and Nevada, he has cleaned up in that regard, and that was somewhat shown in his last three games, where his TD-INT ratio was 3-0 across 61 pass attempts.