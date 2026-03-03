Carter Nelson Injury: Out for spring camp
Nelson (undisclosed) is out for Nebraska's spring camp, Mitch Sherman of The Athletic reports.
Nelson will be sidelined for the Cornhuskers' spring ball as he rehabs from an unknown injury. The incoming junior tight end was a highly touted prospect heading into his college career, but he's logged just 12 catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons with Nebraska.
