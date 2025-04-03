College Football
Carter Nelson headshot

Carter Nelson Injury: Out for spring workouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Nelson (undisclosed) is inactive as the Cornhuskers' open spring practices, Zack Carpenter of Rivals.com reports.

Nelson has been ruled out for spring ball due to undisclosed reasons as the Cornhuskers start to gear up for the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-5 freshman wideout saw some work during his first collegiate season last fall, totaling 10 receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown across 12 games.

Carter Nelson
Nebraska
