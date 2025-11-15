Wisconsin's team is likely to be without Billy Edwards (knee) and Danny O'Neil (lower body), so the Badgers will go further down their quarterback depth and start their next-best option. They believe it is Smith, whose lone collegiate game saw him complete three of 12 passes for eight yards. That game was against Washington in Week 11, but his performance also featured a solid 15 rushing attempts for 47 yards and one touchdown. The question is whether or not Smith can deliver with his arm, especially against one of the Big Ten Conference's top teams this season in Indiana.