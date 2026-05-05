Cash Cheeks Injury: Should be available for summer

Cheeks (ankle) is expected to be a full go for the Miners' summer workouts, per the El Paso Times.

Cheeks logged 18 catches for 171 yards at FCS Northern Colorado in 2024, missing last season due to an ankle ailment. Now, the tight end is slated to be a factor for the Miners' offense in 2025, and it's a good sign that he's expected to be at 100 percent prior to fall camp kicking off.