Censere Lee News: Healthy to start spring

Lee (redshirt) is active and practicing to start spring camp, Chris Peak of 247 Sports reports.

Lee was banged up throughout the 2025 season and opted to redshirt late in the campaign to preserve a year of eligibility. He seems to be fully healthy to start spring, and head coach Pat Narduzzi even said Lee was "playing fast" in Monday's practice. In the past two seasons with Pitt, Lee has totaled 24 receptions for 340 yards and three touchdowns across 14 games. He should be in the mix for a starting role.