Censere Lee News: Limited this spring, may still start

Lee (undisclosed) was limited during spring practice but is still expected to compete for a starting spot in the fall, Chris Peak of 247Sports.com reports.

Lee only appeared in four games last season due to an undisclosed injury, and he eventually took a redshirt to preserve a year of eligibility. While he's still dealing with an injury -- though it's not clear if it's the same one as last season -- the coaching staff are high on him and he has a good chance to be a top-three receiver for the Panthers in 2026.