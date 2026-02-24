Chandler Morris News: Suing for extra year of eligibility

Morris has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in an attempt to gain another year of eligibility and play in 2026, On3 reports.

Morris tried to receive a medical redshirt from a previous season this offseason to obtain a seventh year of eligibility, but was denied by the NCAA. Now, he's taking legal action against the NCAA in hopes of playing in 2026. While it's uncertain how strong a case he has, Morris' possible return could cause some waves in the ACC. Virginia signed Missouri transfer Beau Pribula out of the transfer portal, likely to be QB1. Interestingly, Morris' father is now Clemson's offensive coordinator, and the Tigers don't have a surefire starter at this point.