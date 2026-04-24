Chanz Wiggins News: Touchdown during spring game

Wiggins (undisclosed) logged a touchdown during Virginia Tech's spring game, Connor Mardian of 247Sports.com reports.

Wiggins has not logged any touchdowns in any CFB games thus far, so him recording at least one TD for a spring matchup is worth noticing, as it looks like Virginia Tech's team believes he can score moving forward. For the Hokies, he has not logged multiple receptions, let alone multiple targets, so 2026 hopefully sees a big jump for him statistically.