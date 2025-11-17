Becker followed up on his career outing last week against Penn State with another productive performance against Wisconsin, catching five passes for 108 yards and his second touchdown of the season. The 6-foot-4 receiver connected with quarterback Fernando Mendoza on a 31-yard scoring strike in the first quarter, getting the scoring started on the day. Becker will hope to keep the positive momentum going when the Hoosiers travel to face rival Purdue in the final game of the regular season following the team's upcoming bye.