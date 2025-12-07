For the third time across Becker's last four games, he logged triple-digit yards. Coincidentally, each of the three games saw either Elijah Sarratt or Omar Cooper (lower leg) limited by injury. For the Big Ten Championship Game, Cooper logged reduced snaps, allowing Becker an increased role. Should the Sarratt or Cooper be unavailable sometime moving forward, their aforementioned teammate will be next in line to step up out wide. But when both are healthy, Becker's upside looks limited, as indicated by his Week 14 performance at Purdue. Becker logged only one reception, for six yards, on five targets.