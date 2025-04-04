Charlie Crowell Injury: Will be limited this spring

Crowell (knee) will be limited during spring practices, head coach Jedd Fisch told Roman Tomashoff of Huskies Wire.

The Huskies are in no rush to speed Crowell's recovery process, and this decision backs that up. Considering that the team now has more depth at tight end after adding Kade Eldridge through the transfer portal and signing two recruits in the 2025 class, Washington's coaching staff will be patient with Crowell, who missed the entire 2024 season with an ACL injury.