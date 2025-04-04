College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charlie Crowell headshot

Charlie Crowell Injury: Will be limited this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Crowell (knee) will be limited during spring practices, head coach Jedd Fisch told Roman Tomashoff of Huskies Wire.

The Huskies are in no rush to speed Crowell's recovery process, and this decision backs that up. Considering that the team now has more depth at tight end after adding Kade Eldridge through the transfer portal and signing two recruits in the 2025 class, Washington's coaching staff will be patient with Crowell, who missed the entire 2024 season with an ACL injury.

Charlie Crowell
Washington
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now