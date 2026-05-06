Charly Mullaly News: Practices in spring camp

Mullaly (undisclosed) was able to fully practice before the conclusion of South Carolin's spring camp, Ryan Bethea of 247Sports.com reports.

Among late-March and South Carolina's spring pictures is Mullaly able to run and take contact while doing so, indicating that he is healthy as the season changes to summer. The wide receiver will look to prove he is capable of being a top FBS player, having transferred from Holy Cross earlier in 2026.