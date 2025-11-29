Hendricks was coming off a rough stretch heading into the win over the Bulls, with just five catches for 53 yards in his previous three showings. The starting wideout luckily reeled it back in Ohio's regular-season finale, posting his seventh outing of the year with 90-plus receiving yards, and he managed to punch in a touchdown too. Hendricks will now finish out his junior campaign with 67 receptions for 950 yards and seven touchdowns. He'll now focus on the Bobcats' upcoming bowl game, whoever that will be against.