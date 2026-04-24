Chase Jenkins News: Competing for starting QB gig

Jenkins is competing for Kansas' starting quarterback job alongside Cole Ballard and Isaiah Marshall, per 247Sports.com.

Jenkins is considered to be holding up the rear of this competition behind the two Kansas returnees. The Rice transfer was limited this spring with an injury, which certainly didn't help him make up any ground. Last fall with the Owls, he tossed for 1,025 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 531 yards and five scores.