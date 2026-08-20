Chase Jenkins News: Remains in QB battle

Jenkins remains in Kansas' quarterback competition, with coach Lance Leipold saying Thursday that no starter has been named and that the Rice transfer has turned in some of his better practices recently, according to Matt Tait of Wave the Wheat

Jenkins had been viewed on the outside looking in on the quarterback race, and that may still be the case, but there is clearly no obvious answer under center yet for the Jayhawks. It will be worth monitoring the battle leading up to the season opener, and possibly beyond if multiple quarterbacks see the field in Week 1.