Chase Roberts headshot

Chase Roberts Injury: Still sidelined to open spring camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Roberts (shoulder) remains sidelined as the Cougars open spring camp, Jay Drew of Desert.com reports.

Roberts was injured in BYU's bowl game against Colorado, and that shoulder ailment appears to have carried over into spring. He has yet to participate this spring but sounds as if he could return at some point. The star receiver caught 50 balls for 803 yards and three scores last fall.

Chase Roberts
BYU
