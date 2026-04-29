Chase Sowell Injury: Making progress in spring

Sowell (undisclosed) has made steady progress in the spring, per Tyler Donohue of 247Sports.com.

Sowell was uninvolved in the beginning of spring ball for the Nittany Lions, but it appears he's made more positive strides with his unspecified injury. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver will now aim to make a full recovery by the time fall rolls around, and he should be able to do so if he keeps moving on the same trajectory.