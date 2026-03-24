Chase Sowell Injury: Will not get spring reps
Sowell will not get spring reps because of an undisclosed injury, Onward Sports reports.
Just under three months after committing to Penn State, Sowell will not immediately practice with the Nittany Lions' updated roster. But according to Daniel Gallen of 247Sports, all their players should be full go during fall, and they include Sowell. In terms of fall camp, Sowell will be probable until further notice.
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