Sowell entered the year as Iowa State's anticipated top receiver, however, the elements had another idea in the opener. His presence was neutralized as it turned out the ball was quite slippery with four total fumbles lost in the game. This resulted in the bulk of the production going to running backs and tight ends. While younger receivers did produce the touchdowns for Iowa State, there wasn't a lot of passing production in general in the game. It's expected that Sowell will be much more involved against South Dakota next week.