Chaston Ditta News: Loses battle for QB1

Ditta will not be North Texas' starting quarterback Sept. 5 at Indiana for Week 1, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.

Even though Ditta holds experience from his time at East Carolina, North Texas' coaching staff opted for the more experienced Tayven Jackson to start under center at Indiana, the latter's previous college as well. Considering that Ditta's first-year experience is just under 25 pass attempts, there is a legitimate chance that the sophomore quarterback can surpass his previous season's statistical production even if Jackson maintains the QB1 role long-term. With the Pirates, Ditta completed 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns.