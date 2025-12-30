For most of 2025, Ditta logged a backup role behind fellow quarterback Katin Houser, who did not play East Carolina's bowl game to focus on the transfer portal. Selected over Mike Wright, Ditta took advantage of his newfound situation by logging two touchdowns without any interceptions. Whether he retains a QB1 role remains uncertain, considering the bowl game also showed there are still improvements needed on pass accuracy (47.1 percent), pocket movement (10 carries for negative yards) and ball protection (one fumble lost).