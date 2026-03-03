Chauncey Magwood Injury: Opens spring limited
Magwood (undisclosed) has been a limited participant in the beginning of spring ball, Dub Jellison of On3Sports.com reports.
Magwood looks to still be dealing with his injury after appearing in just two games last season. The 6-foot pass catcher will hopefully get back to full health now ahead of fall camp. He reeled in two catches for 17 yards in his two outings this past campaign.
