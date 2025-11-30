Trayanum surpassed 100 scrimmage yards for his third straight game in the win over the Chippewas, and he also recorded his third multi-touchdown outing. The senior running back's move to Toledo will end up being a success, as he finished out his final collegiate season with career highs in every rushing and receiving category. Trayanum logged 166 rushes for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with 19 catches for 207 yards and two scores. He'll now look to finish out his final collegiate season strong in the Rockets' upcoming bowl game.