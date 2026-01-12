Barnes committed to Washington State out of high school, and produced next to nothing in his freshman season. He followed his head coach Jake Dickert to Wake Forest, however, ahead of the 2025 campaign, and broke out with the Demon Deacons, reeling in 39 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns, also running for 143 yards on 13 carries. Now, with three seasons of eligibility left, Barnes will join the Cowboys, where he'll have the good fortune of catching passes from star transfer quarterback Drew Mestemaker.