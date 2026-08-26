Chris Barnes News: Projected for starting role

Barnes is projected to log a starting role for Oklahoma State, Matt Postins of SI.com reports.

It makes sense that Barnes would be projected to log a starting role after he showed how great that his production could be under one for his former team, Wake Forest. Last year saw the wide receiver break out with 39 receptions for 547 yards and three touchdowns. Barnes also logged 13 rushing attempts for 143 yards, providing versatile production from out wide and the backfield.