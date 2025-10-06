After a quiet start to the 2025 season, Bell -- and this Louisville passing attack as a whole, led by quarterback Miller Moss -- seems to be catching fire. After posting 135 yards receiving and a score last week, Bell topped those numbers in a narrow loss to Virginia. After seeing just 23 targets through the first three games, Bell has garnered 30 in his last two outings. Louisville is making a concerted effort to get him the ball, and it's paid dividends for Bell's production and the Cardinals' passing game overall.