Bell had strung together solid performances this season, but he truly exploded in Pittsburgh on Saturday. The wideout saw a season-high 16 targets and certainly made the most of them, surpassing 100 yards for the first time in 2025. HIs quarterback, Miller Moss, just had his best day yet as a Louisville Cardinal, and with the running game sputtering against the Panthers, Bell and the passing game stepped up when needed. The receiver is the top option for this passing attack, one that appears to be trending upwards.