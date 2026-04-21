Chris Durr News: Emerging for Terps

Durr is emerging as a weapon in Maryland's wide receiver room, per 247Sports.com.

Durr transferred to Maryland from Wyoming, where he had a very strong sophomore season, reeling in 45 catches for 469 yards and four touchdowns. He's making an early impact for the Terps in spring ball, and is earning himself a potential starting role. He appears to be the 1B to Kaleb Woods, who's the 1A receiver right now in College Park.