Chris Durr News: Emerging for Terps
Durr is emerging as a weapon in Maryland's wide receiver room, per 247Sports.com.
Durr transferred to Maryland from Wyoming, where he had a very strong sophomore season, reeling in 45 catches for 469 yards and four touchdowns. He's making an early impact for the Terps in spring ball, and is earning himself a potential starting role. He appears to be the 1B to Kaleb Woods, who's the 1A receiver right now in College Park.
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