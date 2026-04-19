Chris Henry News: Impresses in spring game

Henry was a reported standout at the Ohio State spring game on Saturday, per Dan Hope of ElevenWarriors.com.

Henry put together an impressive performance during the Ohio State spring game, leading all Buckeyes in yards while finishing with four receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-5 five-star recruit more than held his own with a loaded Buckeye receiver room and is expected to play a productive role within the Ohio State offense during his first season in Columbus.