Chris Henry News: Not expected to start

Henry is not expected to be one of Ohio State's starting wide receivers to begin the 2026 season, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Henry has been competing with Devin McCuin throughout the Buckeyes' fall camp and is seemingly losing the battle for the No. 3 role, as McCuin is expected to start to begin the season. The true freshman still has plenty of time to make a statement for why he deserves the starting spot, but he is still very young and has time to earn the role throughout the season. Ohio State's wide receiver room is full of talent, and it's impressive that Henry has competed well as fall camp is halfway through.