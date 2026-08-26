Chris Jimerson News: Not named starting QB

Jimerson will not be North Texas' starting quarterback Sept. 5 at Indiana for Week 1, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.

Jimerson spent the fall battling two transferred quarterbacks for the mantle of QB1 going into North Texas' 2026 season. In the end, he lost to the most experienced member of the trio, Tayven Jackson. There is a chance that Jimerson's statistical production can improve from 2025, but it will not be easy, as behind Jackson is another competitor in East Carolina transfer Chaston Ditta. For the former to show any promise, he will have to impress over Ditta and keep Jackson on his toes.