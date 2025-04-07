Chris Johnson News: Could be ticketed for versatile role

Johnson could fill a role similar to Roderick Daniels in the Mustangs' 2025 offense, Jacob Richman of Lone Star Live reports.

Johnson joined SMU this offseason as a transfer from Miami, where he only managed six carries for 31 yards and eight catches for 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns a season ago as a redshirt freshman. While those aren't eye-popping numbers, Johnson's ability to both nab passes and tote the rock could afford him additional opportunity in SMU's scheme -- Daniels finished with 42 catches for 663 yards and four touchdowns and added 44 carries for 160 yards and a trio of scores as a rusher last season. While it may be unlikely for Johnson to replicate that level of production next season, he could carve out regular playing time.