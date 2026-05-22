Chris Lawson Injury: Misses time in spring ball

Lawson (hamstring) missed time during Washington's spring practice period, per Andy Yamashita of The Seattle Times.

Lawson is competing with a host of Huskies wideouts for the spots behind the top two receivers Rashid Williams and Dezmen Roebuck. As a sophomore last fall, the 6-foot tall Lawson reeled in 10 catches for 115 yards. His injury in spring practice may set him back in the competition for reps at wideout in Seattle, but the position is muddy at best right now.