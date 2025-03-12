College Football
Chris Lewis headshot

Chris Lewis Injury: Not included on spring roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Lewis isn't included on Troy's 2025 spring roster, per the team's official site.

While Lewis may not be part of the football team in 2025, on an extremely positive note, he announced last September that he's officially cancer free after undergoing surgery and treatment for osteosarcoma. It remains to be seen if he has any plans to resume his football career.

