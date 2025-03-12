Chris Lewis Injury: Not included on spring roster
Lewis isn't included on Troy's 2025 spring roster, per the team's official site.
While Lewis may not be part of the football team in 2025, on an extremely positive note, he announced last September that he's officially cancer free after undergoing surgery and treatment for osteosarcoma. It remains to be seen if he has any plans to resume his football career.
