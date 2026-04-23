Chris Lofton News: Receiving score in spring game

Lofton caught a six-yard touchdown from quarterback Malachi Singleton during Appalachian State's spring game, per Dylan Shepherd of The Appalachian.

Lofton caught the score from Singleton in the second half of Saturday's spring game. The connection with Singleton indicates that Lofton has been working with the top group of receivers this spring, giving him prospects for a large role within the App State offense in 2026. The 6-foot receiver joined the Mountaineers after transferring from Gardner-Webb in the offseason, where he caught 56 passes for 934 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.