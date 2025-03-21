College Football
Chris Long News: De-commits from Syracuse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Long will de-commit from Syracuse after initially electing to transfer to the Orange, per 247Sports.com.

Long announced his decision to transfer to Syracuse in January after spending four seasons with Rutgers, but he's since backed out of that commitment and remains in the transfer portal. His best season in Piscataway came in 2022, when he caught 15 passes for 200 yards and a score.

