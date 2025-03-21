Chris Long News: De-commits from Syracuse
Long will de-commit from Syracuse after initially electing to transfer to the Orange, per 247Sports.com.
Long announced his decision to transfer to Syracuse in January after spending four seasons with Rutgers, but he's since backed out of that commitment and remains in the transfer portal. His best season in Piscataway came in 2022, when he caught 15 passes for 200 yards and a score.
Chris Long
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now