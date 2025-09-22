McCray found the end zone for the first time as a Spartan on Saturday, connecting with quarterback Aidan Chiles on a 42-yard bomb in the first quarter, giving Michigan State a 7-3 lead at the time. The 5-foot-10 receiver hasn't been heavily involved in the Michigan State passing attack since transferring in from Kent State in the offseason, recording seven catches for 128 yards and a single touchdown through four games. Following next week's bye, he will hope to put together another solid performance when the Spartans travel to face Nebraska.