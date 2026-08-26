Christian Abney News: Looks slated to be top TE

Abney looks like he will be Illinois' top option at tight end, Jeremy Werner of 247Sports.com.

Abney being Illinois' primary option at tight end would allow him to surpass all his previous seasons' statistical production. In three seasons at the FBS level, his best as a catching option came in 2024, when he logged five receptions for 50 yards at Ball State. Abney transferred to Illinois for 2025, but he was limited to a single target for barely double-digit yardage. Ideally for Abney, with 2026, his second season is the charm for what is now the tight end's senior season of football.