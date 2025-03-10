College Football
Christian Clark Injury: HC encouraged by progress

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Texas' head coach Steve Sarkisian recently said he is encouraged by Clark (Achilles) and his progress, Hank South of 247Sports.com reports.

Clark's 2024 season, which could have been great considering Texas' success, is non-existent because of an Achilles tear he suffered before the campaign even started. Sarkisian's statement gives optimism for a Clark return, though when that is remains unclear. The most optimistic outlook is his Achilles healing in time for Texas' spring game on April 26.

