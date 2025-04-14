Christian Fitzpatrick Injury: Headed to Oklahoma State
Fitzpatrick has announced his commitment to Oklahoma State, On3.com reports.
Fitzpatrick will make the move to Oklahoma State ahead of the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-4 graduate student, who has previously appeared with Louisville, Michigan State and Marshall, was denied a medical waiver earlier this offseason, so it is unclear if he will be eligible to appear with the Cowboys this season.
