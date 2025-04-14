College Football
Christian Fitzpatrick headshot

Christian Fitzpatrick Injury: Headed to Oklahoma State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Fitzpatrick has announced his commitment to Oklahoma State, On3.com reports.

Fitzpatrick will make the move to Oklahoma State ahead of the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-4 graduate student, who has previously appeared with Louisville, Michigan State and Marshall, was denied a medical waiver earlier this offseason, so it is unclear if he will be eligible to appear with the Cowboys this season.

