Christian Moss News: Battles injury in spring ball

Moss missed a large portion of spring practices but returned for the final week of workouts, per Dan Rely of Huskies on SI.

The Kennesaw State transfer was dealing with a pulled hamstring muscle for the majority of the spring. Moss stretched and took part in some receiver drills but did not have a lasting impression on head coach Jedd Fisch, given he only caught one pass in an 11-on-11 competition. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver is battling a deep group of Huskies to secure a spot behind returning targets Rashid Williams and Dezmen Roebuck.