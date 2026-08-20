Christian Moss News: Emerging as starting X receiver

Moss has emerged as the likely starting X receiver for Washington heading into the 2026 season, per Christian Caple of The Athletic.

Moss joined the Huskies in the offseason following two seasons with Kennesaw State and appears to be ready to make an impact at the power conference level. The 6-foot-3 senior appeared in 14 games for the Owls in 2025, catching 45 passes for 689 yards and two touchdowns in that time.