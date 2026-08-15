Christian Neptune Injury: Expecting to return soon

Neptune (shoulder) did not play in Friday's scrimmage but is expected to be back on the field soon, Nathan King of 247Sports.com reports.

Neptune has been working his way back from a shoulder surgery and has been sporting a non-contact jersey during practice. Reports indicate that the sophomore wide receiver will be available for the next scrimmage game. The USF transfer joins in after a productive freshman campaign where he totaled 38 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown across 11 games.