Christian Neptune Injury: Surgery done, probable for fall

Neptune (undisclosed) underwent surgery this week but will be back for Auburn's fall camp, Justin Ferguson of The Auburn Observer reports.

Because of the recent surgery, Neptune is out for Saturday's spring game. Fortunately for him, the expectation is that his procedure will not cause further absences, as a full recovery is expected by fall. So long as Neptune can step on the football field in fall, he will be ready to go for the start of Auburn's 2026 season.