Christian Neptune News: Out of non-contact jersey
Neptune (shoulder) logged a contact practice Tuesday, Nathan King of 247Sports.com reports.
Neptune logging a non-contact practice indicates that he should be ready to go for the remainder of Auburn's fall camp. Ideally for the wide receiver, he can acclimate to top-level football just like he did with South Florida, where his one season's stats feature 335 receiving yards.
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