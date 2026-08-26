Christian Rhodes Injury: Out through September
Rhodes (hamstring) is out through September, Billy Embody of On3.com reports.
Rhodes recently pulled his hamstring, which explains the running back's absence. The freshman being out through September gives SMU one less RB to work with, more costly now that veteran Link Rhodes out for the 2026 season. The freshman is trying to get his collegiate career off the ground this year, but his first chance to play is likely to come in October instead.
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