The Aztecs aren't typically a team set to light up the scoreboard, relying on the ground game and defense to earn themselves a 9-2 record for the season. Washington remains a regular part of the backfield mix, though Saturday's 10 carries marked just the second time this season he's dipped into double-digit territory. Washington has made the most of his run over the past couple of games, amassing 168 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, and he'll aim to close out the campaign with another strong showing next week versus New Mexico.